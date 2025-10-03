NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Program Listing for File segmentation_postprocessor.hpp

Program Listing for File segmentation_postprocessor.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/segmentation_postprocessor/segmentation_postprocessor.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_SEGMENTATION_POSTPROCESSOR_POSTPROCESSOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_SEGMENTATION_POSTPROCESSOR_POSTPROCESSOR_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
#include "segmentation_postprocessor.cuh"

using holoscan::ops::segmentation_postprocessor::DataFormat;
using holoscan::ops::segmentation_postprocessor::NetworkOutputType;

namespace holoscan::ops {

class SegmentationPostprocessorOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(SegmentationPostprocessorOp)

  SegmentationPostprocessorOp() = default;

  // TODO(gbae): use std::expected
  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void start() override;
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;

 private:
  // Defaults set here will be overridden by parameters defined in the setup method
  NetworkOutputType network_output_type_value_ = NetworkOutputType::kSoftmax;
  DataFormat data_format_value_ = DataFormat::kHWC;

  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> in_;
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> out_;

  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;

  Parameter<std::string> in_tensor_name_;
  Parameter<std::string> network_output_type_;
  Parameter<std::string> data_format_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_{};
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_SEGMENTATION_POSTPROCESSOR_POSTPROCESSOR_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
content here