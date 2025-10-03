Program Listing for File tx_dtype_test.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/test_ops/tx_dtype_test.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_TX_DTYPE_TEST_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_TX_DTYPE_TEST_HPP
#include <string>
#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>
namespace holoscan::ops {
class DataTypeTxTestOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(DataTypeTxTestOp)
DataTypeTxTestOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
private:
Parameter<std::string> data_type_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_TX_DTYPE_TEST_HPP */