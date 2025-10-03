Program Listing for File pose_tree_ucx_common.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree_ucx_common.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_COMMON_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_COMMON_HPP
#include <algorithm>
#include <cstddef> // For offsetof
#include <cstdint>
#include <cstdio>
#include <cstring>
#include <limits> // Add this include for std::numeric_limits
#include <stdexcept>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Message type identifiers for Active Message (AM) communication
enum MessageType : uint16_t {
MSG_SUBSCRIBE = 1, // Client -> Server: Request to join and optionally get a snapshot
MSG_DELTA = 2, // Both ways: Incremental PoseTree update (frame/edge)
MSG_SNAPSHOT_DATA = 3, // Server -> Client: Full PoseTree state snapshot
MSG_CLOSE = 4, // Both ways: Close connection
MSG_DISTRIBUTED_CONFIG = 5, // Server -> Client config information
};
// Ensure packed layout for all serialized structs
#pragma pack(push, 1)
// Payload for the MSG_SUBSCRIBE message
struct SubscribeMessage {
uint8_t request_snapshot; // Boolean flag
};
// Type of change in a DELTA message
enum DeltaType : uint8_t {
DELTA_FRAME_CREATED = 1,
DELTA_EDGE_SET = 2,
};
// Data for a new frame
struct FrameData {
uint64_t frame_id; // Using fixed-width type directly instead of frame_t
char name[PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]; // Match PoseTree's frame name size (128)
};
// Data for a new or updated edge (pose)
struct EdgeData {
uint64_t lhs_frame; // Using fixed-width type directly
uint64_t rhs_frame; // Using fixed-width type directly
double time;
double qw, qx, qy, qz; // Quaternion for rotation
double tx, ty, tz; // Vector for translation
};
// Data to configure the distributed frame id assignment
struct DistributedConfig {
uint64_t start_frame_id;
uint64_t increment;
};
// The DELTA message structure, containing the type of change and the data
struct DeltaMessage {
DeltaType delta_type;
union {
FrameData frame_data;
EdgeData edge_data;
} data;
};
// Information about a single frame for snapshot serialization
struct FrameInfo {
uint64_t frame_id; // Using fixed-width type directly
char name[PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]; // Match PoseTree's frame name size (128)
};
#pragma pack(pop)
// Static assertions to verify expected sizes
static_assert(sizeof(SubscribeMessage) == sizeof(uint8_t), "Unexpected SubscribeMessage size");
static_assert(sizeof(FrameData) ==
sizeof(uint64_t) + sizeof(char[PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]),
"Unexpected FrameData size");
static_assert(sizeof(EdgeData) == 2 * sizeof(uint64_t) + 8 * sizeof(double),
"Unexpected EdgeData size");
static_assert(offsetof(DeltaMessage, data) == sizeof(DeltaType), "Unexpected padding before union");
static_assert(sizeof(DeltaMessage) ==
sizeof(DeltaType) + std::max(sizeof(FrameData), sizeof(EdgeData)),
"Unexpected DeltaMessage size");
static_assert(sizeof(FrameInfo) ==
sizeof(uint64_t) + sizeof(char[PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]),
"Unexpected FrameInfo size");
// Helper to serialize a Pose3d object into an EdgeData struct.
// Note: This function intentionally ignores the 'time' field in EdgeData;
// callers must set the 'time' field explicitly if needed.
inline void serialize_pose3d(const holoscan::Pose3d& pose, EdgeData& edge_data) {
const auto& q = pose.rotation.quaternion();
edge_data.qw = q.w();
edge_data.qx = q.x();
edge_data.qy = q.y();
edge_data.qz = q.z();
const auto& t = pose.translation;
edge_data.tx = t.x();
edge_data.ty = t.y();
edge_data.tz = t.z();
}
// Helper to deserialize an EdgeData struct back into a Pose3d object.
// Note: This function intentionally ignores the 'time' field in EdgeData;
// callers must set the 'time' field explicitly if needed.
inline holoscan::Pose3d deserialize_pose3d(const EdgeData& edge_data) {
holoscan::Quaterniond q(edge_data.qw, edge_data.qx, edge_data.qy, edge_data.qz);
holoscan::Vector3d t(edge_data.tx, edge_data.ty, edge_data.tz);
return holoscan::Pose3d(holoscan::SO3d::from_normalized_quaternion(q), t);
}
// Serialize a full snapshot of frames and edges into a byte vector
inline std::vector<char> serialize_snapshot(const std::vector<FrameInfo>& frames,
const std::vector<EdgeData>& edges) {
// Helper lambda to safely multiply size_t values and check for overflow
auto safe_multiply = [](size_t count, size_t elem_sz) -> size_t {
if (count > std::numeric_limits<size_t>::max() / elem_sz) {
throw std::overflow_error("Snapshot too large to serialize safely");
}
return count * elem_sz;
};
// Calculate sizes with overflow protection
size_t frames_size = sizeof(uint64_t) + safe_multiply(frames.size(), sizeof(FrameInfo));
size_t edges_size = sizeof(uint64_t) + safe_multiply(edges.size(), sizeof(EdgeData));
// Prevent overflow of the final allocation size
if (frames_size > std::numeric_limits<size_t>::max() - edges_size) {
throw std::overflow_error("Snapshot too large to serialize safely (size addition overflow)");
}
std::vector<char> buffer(frames_size + edges_size);
char* ptr = buffer.data();
uint64_t num_frames = frames.size();
std::memcpy(ptr, &num_frames, sizeof(uint64_t));
ptr += sizeof(uint64_t);
std::memcpy(ptr, frames.data(), safe_multiply(frames.size(), sizeof(FrameInfo)));
ptr += frames.size() * sizeof(FrameInfo);
uint64_t num_edges = edges.size();
std::memcpy(ptr, &num_edges, sizeof(uint64_t));
ptr += sizeof(uint64_t);
std::memcpy(ptr, edges.data(), safe_multiply(edges.size(), sizeof(EdgeData)));
return buffer;
}
// Deserialize a byte array back into lists of frames and edges
inline void deserialize_snapshot(const uint8_t* data, size_t size, std::vector<FrameInfo>& frames,
std::vector<EdgeData>& edges) {
if (size < 2 * sizeof(uint64_t)) {
throw std::runtime_error("Snapshot data is too small to be valid.");
}
// Helper lambdas for safe arithmetic operations
auto safe_multiply = [](size_t count, size_t elem_sz) -> size_t {
if (count > std::numeric_limits<size_t>::max() / elem_sz) {
throw std::overflow_error("Size multiplication overflow while deserializing snapshot");
}
return count * elem_sz;
};
auto safe_add = [](size_t a, size_t b) -> size_t {
if (a > std::numeric_limits<size_t>::max() - b) {
throw std::overflow_error("Size addition overflow while deserializing snapshot");
}
return a + b;
};
const char* ptr = reinterpret_cast<const char*>(data);
uint64_t num_frames;
std::memcpy(&num_frames, ptr, sizeof(uint64_t));
ptr += sizeof(uint64_t);
size_t expected_size = safe_add(sizeof(uint64_t), safe_multiply(num_frames, sizeof(FrameInfo)));
if (size < expected_size) {
throw std::runtime_error("Snapshot data is incomplete for frames.");
}
frames.resize(num_frames);
std::memcpy(frames.data(), ptr, safe_multiply(num_frames, sizeof(FrameInfo)));
ptr += num_frames * sizeof(FrameInfo);
uint64_t num_edges;
std::memcpy(&num_edges, ptr, sizeof(uint64_t));
ptr += sizeof(uint64_t);
expected_size = safe_add(expected_size,
safe_add(sizeof(uint64_t), safe_multiply(num_edges, sizeof(EdgeData))));
if (size < expected_size) {
throw std::runtime_error("Snapshot data is incomplete for edges.");
}
edges.resize(num_edges);
std::memcpy(edges.data(), ptr, safe_multiply(num_edges, sizeof(EdgeData)));
// Check for trailing bytes to ensure strict format validation
if (size != expected_size) {
throw std::runtime_error("Trailing bytes detected in snapshot payload");
}
}
// Safe initialization helper for DeltaMessage
inline DeltaMessage create_pose_tree_frame_delta(uint64_t frame_id, const char* name) {
// Check if the frame name is null
if (name == nullptr) {
throw std::invalid_argument("Frame name cannot be null");
}
// Check if the frame name exceeds the maximum allowed length
if (std::strlen(name) > PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength) {
throw std::invalid_argument("Frame name length exceeds maximum allowed length of " +
std::to_string(PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength) + " characters");
}
DeltaMessage msg{}; // Zero-initialize
msg.delta_type = DELTA_FRAME_CREATED;
msg.data.frame_data.frame_id = frame_id;
std::snprintf(msg.data.frame_data.name, sizeof(msg.data.frame_data.name), "%s", name);
return msg;
}
inline DeltaMessage create_pose_tree_edge_delta(const EdgeData& edge_data) {
DeltaMessage msg{}; // Zero-initialize
msg.delta_type = DELTA_EDGE_SET;
msg.data.edge_data = edge_data;
return msg;
}
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_COMMON_HPP */