Program Listing for File pose_tree_ucx_server.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree_ucx_server.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_SERVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_SERVER_HPP

#include <ucp/api/ucp.h>
#include <atomic>
#include <condition_variable>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <thread>

#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class PoseTree;

struct PoseTreeUCXServerConfig {
  int64_t worker_progress_sleep_us{
      100};
  int64_t shutdown_timeout_ms{1000};
  int64_t shutdown_poll_sleep_ms{10};
  int64_t maximum_clients{1024};
};

class PoseTreeUCXServer {
 public:
  enum class Error {
    kAlreadyRunning = 0,
    kInvalidArgument = 1,
    kStartupFailed = 2,
    kNotRunning = 3,
    kShutdownTimeout = 4,
    kInternalError = 5,
  };

  template <typename T>
  using expected = holoscan::expected<T, Error>;

  using unexpected = holoscan::unexpected<Error>;

  explicit PoseTreeUCXServer(std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree,
                             PoseTreeUCXServerConfig config = PoseTreeUCXServerConfig{});

  ~PoseTreeUCXServer();

  // Deleted copy/move operations ensure clean ownership
  PoseTreeUCXServer(const PoseTreeUCXServer&) = delete;
  PoseTreeUCXServer& operator=(const PoseTreeUCXServer&) = delete;
  PoseTreeUCXServer(PoseTreeUCXServer&&) = delete;             // Delete move constructor
  PoseTreeUCXServer& operator=(PoseTreeUCXServer&&) = delete;  // Delete move assignment

  expected<void> start(uint16_t port);

  expected<void> stop();

  bool is_running() const { return running_.load(); }

  static const char* error_to_str(Error error);

  friend void connection_callback(ucp_conn_request_h req, void* arg);

 private:
  void run();

  struct ServerImpl;
  std::unique_ptr<ServerImpl> impl_;

  std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree_;
  PoseTree::InitParameters
      pose_tree_init_params_;
  uint16_t port_{};
  std::atomic<bool> running_{false};
  std::thread server_thread_;

  std::mutex ready_mutex_;
  std::condition_variable ready_cv_;
  std::atomic<bool> ready_{
      false};
  PoseTreeUCXServerConfig config_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_SERVER_HPP */

