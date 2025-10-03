Program Listing for File holoinfer_buffer.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_BUFFER_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_BUFFER_HPP
#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>
#include <sys/stat.h>
#include <algorithm>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <iterator>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <numeric>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include <functional>
#include "holoinfer_constants.hpp"
#define _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ __attribute__((visibility("default")))
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
uint32_t get_element_size(holoinfer_datatype t) noexcept;
class DeviceAllocator {
public:
bool operator()(void** ptr, size_t size) const;
};
class DeviceFree {
public:
void operator()(void* ptr) const;
};
class Buffer {
public:
explicit Buffer(holoinfer_datatype type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32, int device_id = 0)
: type_(type), device_id_(device_id) {}
virtual ~Buffer() = default;
virtual void* data() = 0;
virtual size_t size() const = 0;
virtual size_t get_bytes() const = 0;
virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) = 0;
holoinfer_datatype get_datatype() const { return type_; }
int get_device() const { return device_id_; }
protected:
holoinfer_datatype type_;
int device_id_;
};
class DeviceBuffer : public Buffer {
public:
explicit DeviceBuffer(holoinfer_datatype type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32, int device_id = 0);
DeviceBuffer(size_t size, holoinfer_datatype type);
~DeviceBuffer();
void* data() override;
size_t size() const override;
size_t get_bytes() const override;
void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override;
private:
size_t size_{0}, capacity_{0};
void* buffer_ = nullptr;
DeviceAllocator allocator_;
DeviceFree free_;
};
class HostBuffer : public Buffer {
public:
explicit HostBuffer(holoinfer_datatype data_type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32)
: Buffer(data_type, -1) {}
void* data() override;
size_t size() const override;
size_t get_bytes() const override;
void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override;
void set_type(holoinfer_datatype in_type);
private:
std::vector<byte> buffer_;
size_t number_of_elements_{0};
};
class DataBuffer {
public:
explicit DataBuffer(holoinfer_datatype data_type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32,
int device_id = 0);
std::shared_ptr<Buffer> device_buffer_;
std::shared_ptr<Buffer> host_buffer_;
holoinfer_datatype get_datatype() const { return host_buffer_->get_datatype(); }
private:
class BufferForward : public Buffer {
public:
explicit BufferForward(std::shared_ptr<Buffer>& buffer) : buffer_(buffer) {}
BufferForward() = delete;
void* data() override { return buffer_->data(); }
size_t size() const override { return buffer_->size(); }
size_t get_bytes() const override { return buffer_->get_bytes(); }
void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override { buffer_->resize(number_of_elements); }
private:
const std::shared_ptr<Buffer>& buffer_;
};
public:
const std::shared_ptr<BufferForward> device_buffer{
std::make_shared<BufferForward>(device_buffer_)};
BufferForward host_buffer{host_buffer_};
private:
holoinfer_datatype data_type_;
};
using DataMap = std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>;
using Mappings = std::map<std::string, std::string>;
using DimType = std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>;
using MultiMappings = std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>;
struct ActivationSpec {
ActivationSpec() = default;
explicit ActivationSpec(const std::string& model_name, bool active = true)
: model_name_(model_name), active_(active) {}
bool is_active() const { return active_; }
std::string model() const { return model_name_; }
void set_active(bool value = true) { active_ = value; }
std::string model_name_;
bool active_;
};
struct InferenceSpecs {
InferenceSpecs() = default;
InferenceSpecs(const std::string& backend, const Mappings& backend_map,
const Mappings& model_path_map, const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map,
const MultiMappings& inference_map, const Mappings& device_map,
const Mappings& dla_core_map, const Mappings& temporal_map,
const Mappings& activation_map, const std::vector<int32_t>& trt_opt_profile,
bool is_engine_path, bool oncpu, bool parallel_proc, bool use_fp16,
bool cuda_buffer_in, bool cuda_buffer_out, bool use_cuda_graphs, int32_t dla_core,
bool dla_gpu_fallback, std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t)> allocate_cuda_stream)
: backend_type_(backend),
backend_map_(backend_map),
model_path_map_(model_path_map),
pre_processor_map_(pre_processor_map),
inference_map_(inference_map),
device_map_(device_map),
dla_core_map_(dla_core_map),
temporal_map_(temporal_map),
activation_map_(activation_map),
trt_opt_profile_(trt_opt_profile),
is_engine_path_(is_engine_path),
oncuda_(!oncpu),
parallel_processing_(parallel_proc),
use_fp16_(use_fp16),
cuda_buffer_in_(cuda_buffer_in),
cuda_buffer_out_(cuda_buffer_out),
use_cuda_graphs_(use_cuda_graphs),
dla_core_(dla_core),
dla_gpu_fallback_(dla_gpu_fallback),
allocate_cuda_stream_(std::move(allocate_cuda_stream)) {}
Mappings get_path_map() const { return model_path_map_; }
Mappings get_backend_map() const { return backend_map_; }
Mappings get_device_map() const { return device_map_; }
Mappings get_dla_core_map() const { return dla_core_map_; }
Mappings get_temporal_map() const { return temporal_map_; }
Mappings get_activation_map() const { return activation_map_; }
void set_activation_map(const Mappings& activation_map) {
activation_map_.clear();
for (const auto& [key, value] : activation_map) {
activation_map_[key] = value;
}
}
std::string backend_type_{""};
Mappings backend_map_;
Mappings model_path_map_;
MultiMappings pre_processor_map_;
MultiMappings inference_map_;
Mappings device_map_;
Mappings dla_core_map_;
Mappings temporal_map_;
Mappings activation_map_;
std::vector<int32_t> trt_opt_profile_;
bool is_engine_path_ = false;
bool oncuda_ = true;
bool parallel_processing_ = false;
bool use_fp16_ = false;
bool cuda_buffer_in_ = true;
bool cuda_buffer_out_ = true;
bool use_cuda_graphs_ = true;
int32_t dla_core_ = -1;
bool dla_gpu_fallback_ = true;
DataMap data_per_tensor_;
DataMap output_per_model_;
std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream_;
};
InferStatus allocate_buffers(DataMap& buffers, std::vector<int64_t>& dims,
holoinfer_datatype datatype, const std::string& keyname,
bool allocate_cuda, int device_id);
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_BUFFER_HPP */