Program Listing for File core.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#include <cstring>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <NvInfer.h>
#include <holoinfer_constants.hpp>
#include <infer/infer.hpp>
#include "utils.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class TrtInfer : public InferBase {
public:
TrtInfer(const std::string& model_path, const std::string& model_name,
const std::vector<int32_t>& trt_opt_profile, int device_id, int device_id_dt,
bool enable_fp16, bool enable_cuda_graphs, int32_t dla_core, bool dla_gpu_fallback,
bool is_engine_path, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out,
std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream);
~TrtInfer();
InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& input_data,
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer,
cudaEvent_t cuda_event_data, cudaEvent_t* cuda_event_inference);
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const;
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const;
std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const;
std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const;
void cleanup() {}
private:
std::string model_path_;
std::string model_name_;
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> input_dims_;
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> output_dims_;
std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> in_data_types_;
std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> out_data_types_;
std::vector<int32_t> trt_opt_profile_;
bool enable_fp16_;
bool enable_cuda_graphs_;
int32_t dla_core_;
bool dla_gpu_fallback_;
bool cuda_buf_in_;
bool cuda_buf_out_;
bool is_engine_path_;
std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream_;
bool initialize_parameters();
bool load_engine();
std::unique_ptr<nvinfer1::ICudaEngine> engine_ = nullptr;
std::unique_ptr<nvinfer1::IExecutionContext> context_ = nullptr;
NetworkOptions network_options_;
int device_id_;
Logger logger_;
std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer> input_buffer_;
std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer> output_buffer_;
std::string engine_path_;
cudaStream_t cuda_stream_ = nullptr;
cudaEvent_t cuda_event_ = nullptr;
bool first_phase_ = true;
cudaGraphExec_t cuda_graph_instance_ = nullptr;
std::unique_ptr<nvinfer1::IRuntime> infer_runtime_;
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan