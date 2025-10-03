Program Listing for File service_impl.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP
#define CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP
#include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include "../generated/app_worker.grpc.pb.h"
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
class AppWorker;
namespace distributed {
class AppWorkerServiceImpl final : public AppWorkerService::Service {
public:
explicit AppWorkerServiceImpl(holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker);
grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(grpc::ServerContext* context,
const holoscan::distributed::AvailablePortsRequest* request,
holoscan::distributed::AvailablePortsResponse* response) override;
grpc::Status GetFragmentInfo(grpc::ServerContext* context,
const holoscan::distributed::FragmentInfoRequest* request,
holoscan::distributed::FragmentInfoResponse* response) override;
grpc::Status ExecuteFragments(
grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::distributed::FragmentExecutionRequest* request,
holoscan::distributed::FragmentExecutionResponse* response) override;
grpc::Status TerminateWorker(grpc::ServerContext* context,
const holoscan::distributed::TerminateWorkerRequest* request,
holoscan::distributed::TerminateWorkerResponse* response) override;
void set_health_check_service(grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service);
private:
holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker_ = nullptr;
grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace distributed
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP */