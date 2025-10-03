Template Struct formatter< nvidia::gxf::Tensor >
Defined in File gxf_utils.hpp
Base Type
public formatter< fmt::string_view >
template<>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> : public formatter<fmt::string_view>
Public Functions
format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor &t, fmt::format_context &ctx) const
