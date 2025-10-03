Template Struct convert< holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View >
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
template<>
struct convert<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>
Custom YAML parser for InputSpec::View class
Public Static Functions
-
static inline Node encode(const holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View &view)
Encodes an InputSpec::View object to a YAML Node.
- Parameters
view – The InputSpec::View object to encode.
- Returns
YAML Node representation of the View.
-
static inline bool decode(const Node &node, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View &view)
Decodes a YAML Node to an InputSpec::View object.
- Parameters
node – The YAML Node to decode.
view – The InputSpec::View object to populate.
-
- Returns
true if successful, false otherwise.
