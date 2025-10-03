Template Struct convert< nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy >
Defined in File cpu_thread.hpp
-
template<>
struct convert<nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy>
-
Public Static Functions
-
static inline Node encode(const nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy &rhs)
-
static inline bool decode(const Node &node, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy &rhs)
