Typedef holoscan::viz::MouseButtonCallbackFunction
Defined in File callbacks.hpp
-
typedef void (*holoscan::viz::MouseButtonCallbackFunction)(void *user_pointer, MouseButton button, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers)
Function pointer type for mouse button callbacks.
- Param user_pointer
user pointer value
- Param button
the mouse button that was pressed
- Param action
button action (PRESS, RELEASE)
- Param modifiers
bit field describing which modifieres were held down
