Typedef holoscan::viz::KeyCallbackFunction
Defined in File callbacks.hpp
-
typedef void (*holoscan::viz::KeyCallbackFunction)(void *user_pointer, Key key, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers)
Function pointer type for key callbacks.
- Param user_pointer
user pointer value
- Param key
the key that was pressed
- Param action
key action (PRESS, RELEASE, REPEAT)
- Param modifiers
bit field describing which modifieres were held down
