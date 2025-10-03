Typedef holoscan::SchedulingPolicy
Defined in File cpu_thread.hpp
-
using holoscan::SchedulingPolicy = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy
Real-time scheduling policies supported by POSIX and/or the Linux kernel.
Available scheduling policy values:
kFirstInFirstOut (1): SCHED_FIFO - First-in-first-out scheduling policy supported by POSIX and Linux kernel
kRoundRobin (2): SCHED_RR - Round-robin scheduling policy supported by POSIX and Linux kernel
kDeadline (6): SCHED_DEADLINE - Deadline scheduling policy supported by Linux kernel
-
