Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Typedef holoscan::OperatorNodeType
Typedef holoscan::OperatorNodeType
Defined in
File graph.hpp
Typedef Documentation
using
holoscan
::
OperatorNodeType
=
std
::
shared_ptr
<
Operator
>
Previous
Typedef holoscan::OperatorGraph
Next
Typedef holoscan::Parameter
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
Close
content here