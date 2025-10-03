NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Typedef holoscan::Matrix34

Typedef holoscan::Matrix34

Typedef Documentation

template<typename K>
using holoscan::Matrix34 = Matrix<K, 3, 4>

3×4 matrix types (commonly used for camera projection matrices).

Previous Typedef holoscan::Matrix3
Next Typedef holoscan::Matrix34d
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
content here