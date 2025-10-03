NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xf

Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xf

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Matrix3Xf = Matrix3X<float>
Previous Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xd
Next Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xi
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
content here