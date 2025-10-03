NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Typedef holoscan::Vector4ub

Typedef holoscan::Vector4ub

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Vector4ub = Vector4<uint8_t>
Previous Typedef holoscan::Vector4i
Next Typedef holoscan::Vector5
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
content here