NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Typedef holoscan::Vector3ub

Typedef holoscan::Vector3ub

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Vector3ub = Vector3<uint8_t>
Previous Typedef holoscan::Vector3i
Next Typedef holoscan::Vector4
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
content here