NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Variable holoscan::is_scalar_v
Variable holoscan::is_scalar_v
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Variable Documentation
template
<
typename
T
>
constexpr
bool
holoscan
::
is_scalar_v
=
is_scalar
<
std
::
decay_t
<
T
>
>
::
value
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
