Class DataTypeRxTestOp
Defined in File rx_dtype_test.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
class DataTypeRxTestOp : public holoscan::Operator
Type information receiver operator.
On each tick, it receives a std::any and prints the type name.
==Named Inputs==
in : <data_type>
Receives value as std::any type.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (DataTypeRxTestOp) DataTypeRxTestOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
