Class DataTypeTxTestOp

data_type_: A string representing the data type for the generated tensor. Must be one of “int8_t”, “int16_t”, “int32_t”, “int64_t”, “uint8_t”, “uint16_t”, “uint32_t”, “uint64_t”, “float”, “double”, “complex<float>”, or “complex<double>”, “bool” , “std::string” or “std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>”. Also supports “std::vector<T>” and “std::vector<std::vector<T>>” for the types T above. Additionally supports “std::shared_ptr<T>” types for these types.