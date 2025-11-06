Enum ColorSpace
Defined in File color_space.hpp
enum class holoscan::viz::ColorSpace
The color space specifies how the surface data is interpreted when presented on screen.
Values:
enumerator SRGB_NONLINEAR
sRGB color space
enumerator EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR
extended sRGB color space to be displayed using a linear EOTF
enumerator BT2020_LINEAR
BT2020 color space to be displayed using a linear EOTF.
enumerator HDR10_ST2084
HDR10 (BT2020 color) space to be displayed using the SMPTE ST2084 Perceptual Quantizer (PQ) EOTF
enumerator PASS_THROUGH
color components are used “as is”
enumerator BT709_LINEAR
BT709 color space to be displayed using a linear EOTF.
