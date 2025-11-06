Program Listing for File periodic.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP #include <string> #include <chrono> #include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" namespace holoscan { enum class PeriodicConditionPolicy { // scheduler will try to "catch up" on missed ticks // eg. assume recess period of 100ms: // tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target_ = 100ms // tick 1 at 250ms -> next_target_ = 200ms (next_target_ < timestamp) // tick 2 at 255ms -> next_target_ = 300ms (double tick before 300ms) kCatchUpMissedTicks, // scheduler guarantees recess period will have passed before next tick // eg. assume recess period of 100ms: // tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target_ = 100ms // tick 1 at 101ms -> next_target_ = 201ms // tick 2 at 350ms -> next_target_ = 450ms kMinTimeBetweenTicks, // scheduler will not try to "catch up" on missed ticks // eg. assume recess period of 100ms: // tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target_ = 100ms // tick 1 at 250ms -> next_target_ = 300ms (single tick before 300ms) // tick 2 at 305ms -> next_target_ = 400ms kNoCatchUpMissedTicks }; class PeriodicCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PeriodicCondition, GXFCondition) // using PeriodicConditionPolicy = nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingPolicy; PeriodicCondition() = default; explicit PeriodicCondition( int64_t recess_period_ns, PeriodicConditionPolicy policy = PeriodicConditionPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks); template <typename Rep, typename Period> explicit PeriodicCondition( std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration, PeriodicConditionPolicy policy = PeriodicConditionPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks) : recess_period_ns_( std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(recess_period_duration).count()) { recess_period_ = std::to_string(recess_period_ns_); switch (policy) { case PeriodicConditionPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks: policy_ = YAML::Node("CatchUpMissedTicks"); break; case PeriodicConditionPolicy::kMinTimeBetweenTicks: policy_ = YAML::Node("MinTimeBetweenTicks"); break; case PeriodicConditionPolicy::kNoCatchUpMissedTicks: policy_ = YAML::Node("NoCatchUpMissedTicks"); break; default: HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unrecognized policy enum value: {}", static_cast<int>(policy)); } } nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingPolicy convertToGXFPolicy(PeriodicConditionPolicy policy) { switch (policy) { case PeriodicConditionPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks: return nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks; case PeriodicConditionPolicy::kMinTimeBetweenTicks: return nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingPolicy::kMinTimeBetweenTicks; case PeriodicConditionPolicy::kNoCatchUpMissedTicks: return nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingPolicy::kNoCatchUpMissedTicks; default: throw std::runtime_error("Unknown PeriodicConditionPolicy value"); } } PeriodicCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm* term); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm"; } void initialize() override; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; PeriodicConditionPolicy policy() { auto gxf_policy = policy_.get().as<std::string>(); if (gxf_policy == "CatchUpMissedTicks") { return PeriodicConditionPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks; } else if (gxf_policy == "MinTimeBetweenTicks") { return PeriodicConditionPolicy::kMinTimeBetweenTicks; } else if (gxf_policy == "NoCatchUpMissedTicks") { return PeriodicConditionPolicy::kNoCatchUpMissedTicks; } else { throw std::runtime_error(fmt::format("unknown mode: {}", gxf_policy)); } } void recess_period(int64_t recess_period_ns); template <typename Rep, typename Period> void recess_period(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration) { int64_t recess_period_ns = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(recess_period_duration).count(); recess_period(recess_period_ns); } int64_t recess_period_ns(); int64_t last_run_timestamp(); nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm* get() const; private: Parameter<std::string> recess_period_; int64_t recess_period_ns_ = 0; Parameter<YAML::Node> policy_; // = YAML::Node("CatchUpMissedTicks"); }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP */