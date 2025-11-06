NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0  Program Listing for File dataflow_tracker.hpp

Program Listing for File dataflow_tracker.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/dataflow_tracker.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DATAFLOW_TRACKER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DATAFLOW_TRACKER_HPP

#include <limits.h>
#include <algorithm>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <queue>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/flow_tracking_annotation.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

constexpr uint64_t kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip = 10;
constexpr uint64_t kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard = 10;
constexpr int kDefaultLatencyThreshold = 0;
constexpr uint64_t kDefaultNumBufferedMessages = 100;
constexpr const char* kDefaultLogfileName = "logger.log";

enum class DataFlowMetric {
  kMaxMessageID,
  kMinMessageID,
  kMaxE2ELatency,
  kAvgE2ELatency,
  kMinE2ELatency,
  kNumSrcMessages,
  kNumDstMessages,
};

static const std::unordered_map<DataFlowMetric, std::string> metricToString = {
    {DataFlowMetric::kMaxE2ELatency, "Max end-to-end Latency (ms)"},
    {DataFlowMetric::kMaxMessageID, "Max Latency Message No"},
    {DataFlowMetric::kAvgE2ELatency, "Avg end-to-end Latency (ms)"},
    {DataFlowMetric::kMinE2ELatency, "Min end-to-end Latency (ms)"},
    {DataFlowMetric::kMinMessageID, "Min Latency Message No"},
    {DataFlowMetric::kNumDstMessages, "Number of messages"}};

class PathMetrics {
 public:
  PathMetrics() {
    path = "";
    metrics[DataFlowMetric::kMaxE2ELatency] = INT_MIN;
    metrics[DataFlowMetric::kMaxMessageID] = -1;
    metrics[DataFlowMetric::kAvgE2ELatency] = 0;
    metrics[DataFlowMetric::kMinE2ELatency] = INT_MAX;
    metrics[DataFlowMetric::kMinMessageID] = -1;
    metrics[DataFlowMetric::kNumDstMessages] = 0;
    num_skipped_messages = 0;
  }

  uint64_t get_buffer_size();

  std::string path;
  std::unordered_map<DataFlowMetric, double> metrics;
  std::queue<double> latency_buffer;
  uint64_t num_skipped_messages;
};

class DataFlowTracker {
 public:
  DataFlowTracker() {}

  ~DataFlowTracker();

  void set_skip_starting_messages(uint64_t num) { num_start_messages_to_skip_ = num; }

  void set_skip_latencies(int threshold);

  void set_discard_last_messages(uint64_t num) { num_last_messages_to_discard_ = num; }

  void set_limited_tracking(bool limited_tracking) { is_limited_tracking = limited_tracking; }

  bool limited_tracking() { return is_limited_tracking; }

  void enable_logging(std::string filename = kDefaultLogfileName,
                      uint64_t num_buffered_messages = kDefaultNumBufferedMessages);

  void print() const;

  int get_num_paths();

  std::vector<std::string> get_path_strings();

  double get_metric(std::string pathstring, holoscan::DataFlowMetric metric);

  std::map<std::string, uint64_t> get_metric(
      holoscan::DataFlowMetric metric = DataFlowMetric::kNumSrcMessages);

  void end_logging();

 protected:
  // Making DFFTCollector friend class to access update_latency,
  // update_source_messages_number, and write_to_logfile.
  friend class DFFTCollector;

  // Making AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver friend class to access update_latency and write_to_logfile
  // because the cyclic paths are updated from there, instead of DFFTCollector
  friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver;

  friend gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t* uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
                                         const char* receiver_name);

  void update_latency(std::string pathstring, double current_latency);

  void update_source_messages_number(std::string source, uint64_t num);

  void write_to_logfile(std::string text);

 private:
  bool is_limited_tracking =
      false;

  std::map<std::string, uint64_t>
      source_messages_;
  std::mutex source_messages_mutex_;

  std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::PathMetrics>>
      all_path_metrics_;
  std::mutex all_path_metrics_mutex_;

  uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip_ = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip;

  int latency_threshold_ = 0;

  uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard_ =
      kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard;

  bool is_file_logging_enabled_ = false;
  std::string logger_filename_;
  uint64_t num_buffered_messages_ =
      100;
  std::ofstream logger_ofstream_;

  std::vector<std::string> buffered_messages_;
  std::mutex buffered_messages_mutex_;

  uint64_t logfile_messages_ =
      0;
};
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DATAFLOW_TRACKER_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 6, 2025
content here