Program Listing for File errors.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ERRORS_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ERRORS_HPP #include <stdexcept> #include <string> namespace holoscan { enum class ErrorCode { kSuccess = 0, // No error kFailure = 1, // Generic Holoscan SDK error kReceiveError = 2, // InputContext's receive() method errors kCodecError = 3, // codec's serialize(), deserialize() method errors kInvalidArgument = 4, // Invalid argument kNotFound = 5, // Not found kDuplicateName = 6, // Duplicate name kNotImplemented = 7, // Indicate that a method is not implemented kErrorCodeCount // Number of error codes }; class RuntimeError : public std::runtime_error { public: // Inherit constructors from std::runtime_error using std::runtime_error::runtime_error; explicit RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code); RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code, const std::string& what_arg); RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code, const char* what_arg); static const char* error_string(const holoscan::ErrorCode error_code); private: // Helper function to construct the error message. static std::string construct_error_message(const holoscan::ErrorCode error_code, const char* what_arg); static const char* ErrorStrings[]; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ERRORS_HPP */