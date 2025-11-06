Program Listing for File flow_graph.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/graphs/flow_graph.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_HPP
#include <functional>
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include <map>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "../graph.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
template <typename NodeT, typename EdgeDataElementT>
class FlowGraph;
// Graph type aliases
// for operator graph
using OperatorFlowGraph = FlowGraph<OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType>;
// for fragment graph
using FragmentFlowGraph = FlowGraph<FragmentNodeType, FragmentEdgeDataElementType>;
template <typename NodeT = OperatorNodeType,
typename EdgeDataElementT = OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
class FlowGraph : public Graph<NodeT, EdgeDataElementT> {
public:
using NodeType = NodeT;
using NodePredicate = std::function<bool(const NodeType&)>;
using EdgeDataElementType = EdgeDataElementT;
using EdgeDataType = std::shared_ptr<EdgeDataElementType>;
// Custom comparator for NodeType that orders by insertion order
struct NodeTypeCompare {
const std::list<NodeType>* ordered_nodes;
// Default constructor required by std::map
NodeTypeCompare() : ordered_nodes(nullptr) {}
explicit NodeTypeCompare(const std::list<NodeType>* nodes) : ordered_nodes(nodes) {}
bool operator()(const NodeType& lhs, const NodeType& rhs) const {
// If ordered_nodes is null or empty, fall back to name comparison
if (!ordered_nodes || ordered_nodes->empty()) {
return lhs->name() < rhs->name();
}
// Find the positions in ordered_nodes_
auto lhs_it = std::find(ordered_nodes->begin(), ordered_nodes->end(), lhs);
auto rhs_it = std::find(ordered_nodes->begin(), ordered_nodes->end(), rhs);
// Compare positions
return std::distance(ordered_nodes->begin(), lhs_it) <
std::distance(ordered_nodes->begin(), rhs_it);
}
};
using Graph<NodeT, EdgeDataElementT>::Graph;
~FlowGraph() override = default;
void add_node(const NodeType& node) override;
void add_flow(const NodeType& node_u, const NodeType& node_v,
const EdgeDataType& port_map) override;
std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType& node_u,
const NodeType& node_v) const override;
bool is_root(const NodeType& node) const override;
bool is_user_defined_root(const NodeType& node) const override {
return get_nodes().empty() ? false : get_nodes()[0] == node;
}
bool is_leaf(const NodeType& node) const override;
std::vector<NodeType> has_cycle() const override;
std::vector<NodeType> get_root_nodes() const override;
std::vector<NodeType> get_nodes() const override;
std::vector<NodeType> get_next_nodes(const NodeType& node) const override;
std::vector<NodeType> get_previous_nodes(const NodeType& node) const override;
size_t get_outdegree(const NodeType& node, const std::string& port_name) const override;
std::pair<std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>,
std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>>
get_port_connectivity_maps() const override;
std::string port_map_description() const override;
NodeType find_node(const NodePredicate& pred) const override;
NodeType find_node(const NodeType& node) const override;
NodeType find_node(const std::string& name) const override;
void remove_node(const NodeType& node) override;
private:
// Use std::map values so that nodes returned by get_root_nodes() and get_next_nodes()
// are in a deterministic order (by insertion order).
std::unordered_map<NodeType, std::map<NodeType, EdgeDataType, NodeTypeCompare>> succ_;
std::unordered_map<NodeType, std::map<NodeType, EdgeDataType, NodeTypeCompare>> pred_;
std::list<NodeType> ordered_nodes_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, NodeType> name_map_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_HPP */