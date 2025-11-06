Program Listing for File entity_group.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_GROUP_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_GROUP_HPP #include <gxf/core/gxf.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include "./gxf_condition.hpp" #include "./gxf_operator.hpp" #include "../operator.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { class EntityGroup { public: EntityGroup() = delete; EntityGroup(gxf_context_t context, const std::string& name); gxf_uid_t gxf_gid() const { return gxf_gid_; } gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; } std::string name() const { return name_; } void add(gxf_uid_t eid); void add(const GXFComponent& component); void add(std::shared_ptr<Operator> op, const std::string& entity_prefix = ""); // TODO: // There is also the following related runtime GXF method // gxf_result_t Runtime::GxfEntityGroupFindResources(gxf_uid_t eid, // uint64_t* num_resource_cids, // gxf_uid_t* resource_cids) // It takes an entity's eid, determines the corresponding group id and then returns all of the // component ids associated with resource_components for that group. // // should this find_resources API be supported as a static method of EntityGroup? // static std::vector<gxf_uid_t> find_resources(gxf_uid_t eid); // // or perhaps even better if we could return the actual SystemResource objects // static std::vector<SystemResource> find_resources(gxf_uid_t eid); private: std::string name_; gxf_context_t gxf_context_; gxf_uid_t gxf_gid_ = kNullUid; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_GROUP_HPP */