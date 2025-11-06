Program Listing for File ucx_context.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXT_GXF_UCX_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXT_GXF_UCX_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <gxf/ucx/ucx_context.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_network_context.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/ucx_entity_serializer.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class UcxContext : public gxf::GXFNetworkContext {
public:
HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxContext, gxf::GXFNetworkContext)
UcxContext() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::UcxContext"; }
// // Finds transmitters and receivers passes the network context to transmitter
// // and receivers and make connection between them
// virtual Expected<void> addRoutes(const Entity& entity) = 0;
// // Closes the connection between transmitters and receivers
// virtual Expected<void> removeRoutes(const Entity& entity) = 0;
std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer> entity_serializer() { return entity_serializer_; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
nvidia::gxf::UcxContext* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer>> entity_serializer_;
Parameter<bool> reconnect_;
Parameter<bool> cpu_data_only_;
Parameter<bool> enable_async_;
// TODO(unknown): support GPUDevice nvidia::gxf::Resource
// nvidia::gxf::Resource<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice>> gpu_device_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXT_GXF_UCX_CONTEXT_HPP */