Program Listing for File resource.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/resource.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCE_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include "./component.hpp"
#define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
template <typename ArgT, \
typename... ArgsT, \
typename = \
std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || \
std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
#define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: Resource(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}
#define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
class NetworkContext;
class Scheduler;
class Operator;
// Memory storage type used by various resources (e.g. Endpoint, Allocator)
// values 0-2 map to nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType
enum struct MemoryStorageType { kHost = 0, kDevice = 1, kSystem = 2, kCudaManaged = 3 };
class Resource : public Component {
public:
enum class ResourceType {
kNative,
kGXF,
};
Resource() = default;
Resource(Resource&&) = default;
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
explicit Resource(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
(add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
}
~Resource() override = default;
ResourceType resource_type() const { return resource_type_; }
using Component::name;
Resource& name(const std::string& name) & {
name_ = name;
return *this;
}
Resource&& name(const std::string& name) && {
name_ = name;
return std::move(*this);
}
using Component::fragment;
Resource& fragment(Fragment* fragment) {
fragment_ = fragment;
return *this;
}
Resource& spec(const std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec>& spec) {
spec_ = spec;
return *this;
}
ComponentSpec* spec() {
if (!spec_) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("ComponentSpec of Resource '{}' is not initialized, returning nullptr",
name_);
return nullptr;
}
return spec_.get();
}
std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; }
using Component::add_arg;
virtual void setup([[maybe_unused]] ComponentSpec& spec) {}
void initialize() override;
YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;
virtual void set_parameters();
protected:
using ComponentBase::update_params_from_args;
void update_params_from_args();
ResourceType resource_type_ = ResourceType::kNative;
bool is_initialized_ = false;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCE_HPP */