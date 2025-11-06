Program Listing for File dfft_collector.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DFFT_COLLECTOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DFFT_COLLECTOR_HPP
#include <map>
#include <set>
#include <utility>
#include "gxf/std/clock.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/monitor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/dataflow_tracker.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class DFFTCollector : public nvidia::gxf::Monitor {
public:
gxf_result_t on_execute_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, uint64_t timestamp, gxf_result_t code) override;
void add_leaf_op(holoscan::Operator* op);
void add_root_op(holoscan::Operator* op);
void data_flow_tracker(holoscan::DataFlowTracker* d);
int num_root_ops() { return root_ops_.size(); }
int num_leaf_ops() { return leaf_ops_.size(); }
private:
holoscan::DataFlowTracker* data_flow_tracker_ = nullptr;
std::map<int64_t, holoscan::Operator*> leaf_ops_;
std::map<int64_t, int64_t> leaf_last_execution_count_;
std::map<int64_t, holoscan::Operator*> root_ops_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DFFT_COLLECTOR_HPP */