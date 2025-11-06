Program Listing for File synthetic_clock.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/synthetic_clock.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYNTHETIC_CLOCK_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYNTHETIC_CLOCK_HPP
#include <chrono>
#include <string>
#include <gxf/std/synthetic_clock.hpp>
#include "./clock.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class SyntheticClock : public gxf::Clock {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(SyntheticClock, gxf::Clock)
SyntheticClock() = default;
SyntheticClock(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::SyntheticClock* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::SyntheticClock"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec);
double time() const override;
int64_t timestamp() const override;
void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override;
// Bring the templated sleep_for method from base class into scope
using gxf::Clock::sleep_for;
void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override;
void advance_to(int64_t new_time_ns);
void advance_by(int64_t time_delta_ns);
template <typename Rep, typename Period>
void advance_by(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> duration) {
int64_t time_delta_ns = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(duration).count();
advance_by(time_delta_ns);
}
nvidia::gxf::SyntheticClock* get() const;
private:
Parameter<int64_t> initial_timestamp_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYNTHETIC_CLOCK_HPP */