Program Listing for File signal_handler.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SIGNAL_HANDLER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SIGNAL_HANDLER_HPP
#include <csignal>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
namespace holoscan {
extern void static_handle_signal(int signal);
class SignalHandler {
public:
using GlobalSignalHandlerMap = std::unordered_map<int, std::function<void(int)>>;
using SignalHandlerMap = std::unordered_map<int, std::function<void(void*, int)>>;
using ContextSignalHandlerMap = std::unordered_map<void*, SignalHandlerMap>;
static SignalHandler& get_instance();
static void static_handle_signal(int signal);
static void install_signal_handler(int signal = 0);
static void register_global_signal_handler(int signal, std::function<void(int)> handler,
bool overwrite = false);
static void register_signal_handler(void* context, int signal,
std::function<void(void*, int)> handler,
bool overwrite = false);
static void unregister_global_signal_handler(int signal);
static void unregister_signal_handler(void* context, int signal);
static void clear_all_signal_handlers();
static void clear_global_signal_handlers();
static void clear_signal_handlers();
private:
SignalHandler();
~SignalHandler();
void install_signal_handler_impl(int signal = 0);
void register_global_signal_handler_impl(int signal, std::function<void(int)> handler,
bool overwrite = false);
void register_signal_handler_impl(void* context, int signal,
std::function<void(void*, int)> handler,
bool overwrite = false);
void unregister_global_signal_handler_impl(int signal);
void unregister_signal_handler_impl(void* context, int signal);
void handle_signal(int signal);
GlobalSignalHandlerMap global_signal_handlers_;
ContextSignalHandlerMap signal_handlers_;
std::recursive_mutex signal_handlers_mutex_;
static struct sigaction signal_handler_;
std::unordered_map<int, struct sigaction> old_signal_handlers_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_SIGNAL_HANDLER_HPP