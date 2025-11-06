Program Listing for File async_console_backend.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/data_loggers/async_console_logger/async_console_backend.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_BACKEND_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_BACKEND_HPP
#include <atomic>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include "holoscan/core/resources/async_data_logger.hpp"
#include "holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/simple_text_serializer.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
namespace data_loggers {
// External declaration of shared mutex for thread-safe console output across backends
extern std::mutex console_output_mutex;
class AsyncConsoleBackend : public AsyncDataLoggerBackend {
public:
explicit AsyncConsoleBackend(std::shared_ptr<SimpleTextSerializer> serializer);
~AsyncConsoleBackend() override = default;
bool initialize() override;
void shutdown() override;
bool process_data_entry(const DataEntry& entry) override;
bool process_large_data_entry(const DataEntry& entry) override;
std::string get_statistics() const override;
// Configuration methods
void set_log_metadata(bool enable) { log_metadata_.store(enable); }
void set_log_tensor_data_content(bool enable) { log_tensor_data_content_.store(enable); }
private:
std::shared_ptr<SimpleTextSerializer> serializer_;
std::atomic<uint64_t> entries_written_{0};
std::atomic<uint64_t> large_entries_written_{0};
std::atomic<bool> initialized_{false};
std::atomic<bool> log_metadata_{true};
std::atomic<bool> log_tensor_data_content_{true};
bool log_entry(const DataEntry& entry);
bool log_large_entry(const DataEntry& entry);
std::string get_data_type_name(const DataEntry& entry) const;
std::string get_large_data_type_name(const DataEntry& entry) const;
std::string serialize_data_content(const DataEntry& entry) const;
std::string serialize_large_data_content(const DataEntry& entry) const;
};
} // namespace data_loggers
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_BACKEND_HPP */