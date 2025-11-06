Program Listing for File async_console_logger.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP #include <atomic> #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <sstream> #include <string> #include "async_console_backend.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/async_data_logger.hpp" #include "holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/simple_text_serializer.hpp" namespace holoscan { namespace data_loggers { class AsyncConsoleLogger : public AsyncDataLoggerResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AsyncConsoleLogger, AsyncDataLoggerResource) AsyncConsoleLogger() = default; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; // handle logging of GXF::Entity types bool log_backend_specific(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr, IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override; private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<SimpleTextSerializer>> serializer_; }; } // namespace data_loggers } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP */