Program Listing for File holoscan_logger.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HPP #include "common/logger/spdlog_logger.hpp" namespace holoscan { class HoloscanLogger : public ::nvidia::logger::SpdlogLogger { public: static HoloscanLogger& instance(); // Delete the copy constructor and the copy assignment operator. HoloscanLogger(const HoloscanLogger&) = delete; HoloscanLogger& operator=(const HoloscanLogger&) = delete; private: using ::nvidia::logger::SpdlogLogger::SpdlogLogger; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HPP */