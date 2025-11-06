NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0  Program Listing for File ping_tx.hpp

Program Listing for File ping_tx.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/ping_tx/ping_tx.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TX_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TX_HPP

#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>

namespace holoscan::ops {

class PingTxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp)

  PingTxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;

  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;

  int index() const { return index_; }

 private:
  int index_ = 1;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TX_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 6, 2025
content here