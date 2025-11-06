Program Listing for File holoinfer_activation_spec.hpp
modules/holoinfer/src/include/holoinfer_activation_spec.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_ACTIVATION_SPEC_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_ACTIVATION_SPEC_HPP
#include <string>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
struct ActivationSpec {
ActivationSpec() = default;
explicit ActivationSpec(const std::string& model_name, bool active = true)
: model_name_(model_name), active_(active) {}
bool is_active() const { return active_; }
std::string model() const { return model_name_; }
void set_active(bool value = true) { active_ = value; }
std::string model_name_;
bool active_;
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_ACTIVATION_SPEC_HPP */