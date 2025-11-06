Program Listing for File holoinfer_constants.hpp
modules/holoinfer/src/include/holoinfer_constants.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_CONSTANTS_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_CONSTANTS_H
#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>
#include <sys/stat.h>
#include <algorithm>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <iterator>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <numeric>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include <holoscan/logger/logger.hpp>
#define _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ __attribute__((visibility("default")))
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
enum class holoinfer_datatype {
h_Float32 = 0,
h_Int8 = 1,
h_Int32 = 2,
h_Int64 = 3,
h_UInt8 = 4,
h_Float16 = 5,
h_Unsupported = 6
};
enum class holoinfer_data_processor { h_CUDA = 0, h_HOST = 1, h_CUDA_AND_HOST = 2 };
enum class holoinfer_backend { h_trt = 0, h_onnx = 1, h_torch = 2, h_unknown = 3 };
enum class holoinfer_code { H_SUCCESS, H_ERROR, H_EXCEPTION, H_WARNING };
class _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ InferStatus {
holoinfer_code _code;
std::string _message;
public:
holoinfer_code get_code() const { return _code; }
std::string get_message() const { return _message; }
void set_code(const holoinfer_code& _c) { _code = _c; }
void set_message(const std::string& _m) { _message = _m; }
void display_message() const {
switch (_code) {
case holoinfer_code::H_WARNING: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(_message);
break;
}
case holoinfer_code::H_SUCCESS:
default: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO(_message);
break;
}
case holoinfer_code::H_ERROR: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(_message);
break;
}
}
}
InferStatus(const holoinfer_code& code = holoinfer_code::H_SUCCESS,
const std::string& message = "")
: _code(code), _message(message) {}
};
using TimePoint = std::chrono::steady_clock::time_point;
using byte = unsigned char;
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif