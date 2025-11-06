Program Listing for File infer_param.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_PARAM_H #define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_PARAM_H #include <iostream> #include <string> #include <vector> namespace holoscan { namespace inference { class Params { public: Params(); Params(const std::string&, const std::string&, bool, int device_id_ = 0); const std::string get_model_path() const; const std::string get_instance_name() const; const std::vector<std::string> get_input_tensor_names() const; const std::vector<std::string> get_output_tensor_names() const; bool get_cuda_flag() const; int get_device_id() const; unsigned int get_temporal_id() const; void set_model_path(const std::string&); void set_device_id(int); void set_temporal_id(unsigned int&); void set_instance_name(const std::string&); void set_cuda_flag(bool); void set_tensor_names(const std::vector<std::string>&, bool); private: bool use_cuda_; std::string model_file_path_; std::string instance_name_; int device_id_; unsigned int temporal_id_ = 0; std::vector<std::string> in_tensor_names_; std::vector<std::string> out_tensor_names_; }; } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif