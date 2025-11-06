Program Listing for File image_format.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
modules/holoviz/src/holoviz/image_format.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP
#include <cstdint>
namespace holoscan::viz {
enum class ImageFormat {
R8_UINT,
R8_SINT,
R8_UNORM,
R8_SNORM,
R8_SRGB,
R16_UINT,
R16_SINT,
R16_UNORM,
R16_SNORM,
R16_SFLOAT,
R32_UINT,
R32_SINT,
R32_SFLOAT,
R8G8B8_UNORM,
R8G8B8_SNORM,
R8G8B8_SRGB,
R8G8B8A8_UNORM,
R8G8B8A8_SNORM,
R8G8B8A8_SRGB,
R16G16B16A16_UNORM,
R16G16B16A16_SNORM,
R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT,
R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT,
D16_UNORM,
X8_D24_UNORM,
D32_SFLOAT,
A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32,
A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32,
B8G8R8A8_UNORM,
B8G8R8A8_SRGB,
A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32,
A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32,
Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM,
U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM,
Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM,
Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM,
Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM,
Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM,
Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM,
Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM,
Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM,
Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM,
};
enum class ComponentSwizzle {
IDENTITY,
ZERO,
ONE,
R,
G,
B,
A
};
enum class YuvModelConversion {
YUV_601,
YUV_709,
YUV_2020,
};
enum class YuvRange {
ITU_FULL,
ITU_NARROW,
};
enum class ChromaLocation {
COSITED_EVEN,
MIDPOINT,
};
} // namespace holoscan::viz
#endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP */