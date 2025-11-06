NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
Struct Documentation

template<>
struct codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>

Public Static Functions

static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec &spec, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
