Typedef holoscan::viz::CursorPosCallbackFunction
Defined in File callbacks.hpp
-
typedef void (*holoscan::viz::CursorPosCallbackFunction)(void *user_pointer, double x_pos, double y_pos)
Function pointer type for cursor position callbacks.
- Param user_pointer
user pointer value
- Param x_pos
new cursor x-coordinate in screen coordinates, relative to the left edge of the content area
- Param y_pos
new cursor y-coordinate in screen coordinates, relative to the left edge of the content area
Previous Typedef holoscan::VectorXub
Next Typedef holoscan::viz::FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction