NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0  Typedef holoscan::RowVector

Typedef holoscan::RowVector

Typedef Documentation

template<typename K, int N>
using holoscan::RowVector = Eigen::Matrix<K, 1, N>

Generic row vector type alias.

Previous Typedef holoscan::remove_pointer_t
Next Typedef holoscan::RowVectorX
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 6, 2025
content here