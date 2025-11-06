Typedef holoscan::Matrix

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
Typedef Documentation

template<typename K, int N, int M>
using holoscan::Matrix = Eigen::Matrix<K, N, M>

Generic matrix type alias.

