NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0  Typedef holoscan::Matrix43f

Typedef holoscan::Matrix43f

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Matrix43f = Matrix43<float>
Previous Typedef holoscan::Matrix43d
Next Typedef holoscan::Matrix43i
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 6, 2025
content here