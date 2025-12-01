Program Listing for File fragment_wrapper.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_FRAGMENT_WRAPPER_HPP #define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_FRAGMENT_WRAPPER_HPP #include "holoscan/core/executors/gxf/gxf_executor.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { class FragmentWrapper : public holoscan::Fragment { public: FragmentWrapper(); GXFExecutor& gxf_executor() { return static_cast<GXFExecutor&>(executor()); } }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_FRAGMENT_WRAPPER_HPP */