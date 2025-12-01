Program Listing for File cuda_stream_handler.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
gxf_extensions/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef GXF_EXTENSIONS_UTILS_CUDA_STREAM_HANDLER_HPP
#define GXF_EXTENSIONS_UTILS_CUDA_STREAM_HANDLER_HPP
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_id.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
namespace nvidia {
namespace holoscan {
class CudaStreamHandler {
public:
~CudaStreamHandler() {
for (auto&& event : cuda_events_) {
const cudaError_t result = cudaEventDestroy(event);
if (cudaSuccess != result) {
GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to destroy CUDA event: %s", cudaGetErrorString(result));
}
}
cuda_events_.clear();
}
gxf::Expected<void> registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar, bool required = false) {
return registrar->parameter(cuda_stream_pool_,
"cuda_stream_pool",
"CUDA Stream Pool",
"Instance of gxf::CudaStreamPool.",
gxf::Registrar::NoDefaultParameter(),
required ? GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE : GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL);
}
gxf_result_t fromMessage(gxf_context_t context,
const nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& message) {
// if the message contains a stream use this
const auto maybe_cuda_stream_id = message.value().get<gxf::CudaStreamId>();
if (maybe_cuda_stream_id) {
const auto maybe_cuda_stream_handle =
gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream>::Create(context, maybe_cuda_stream_id.value()->stream_cid);
if (maybe_cuda_stream_handle) {
message_cuda_stream_handle_ = maybe_cuda_stream_handle.value();
}
} else {
// if no stream had been found, allocate a stream and use that
gxf_result_t result = allocateInternalStream();
if (result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
return result;
}
message_cuda_stream_handle_ = cuda_stream_handle_;
}
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
gxf_result_t fromMessages(gxf_context_t context,
const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& messages) {
const gxf_result_t result = allocateInternalStream();
if (result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
return result;
}
if (!cuda_stream_handle_) {
// if no CUDA stream can be allocated because no stream pool is set, then don't sync
// with incoming streams. CUDA operations of this operator will use the default stream
// which sync with all other streams by default.
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
// iterate through all messages and use events to chain incoming streams with the internal
// stream
auto event_it = cuda_events_.begin();
for (auto& msg : messages) {
const auto maybe_cuda_stream_id = msg.get<gxf::CudaStreamId>();
if (maybe_cuda_stream_id) {
const auto maybe_cuda_stream_handle =
gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream>::Create(context, maybe_cuda_stream_id.value()->stream_cid);
if (maybe_cuda_stream_handle) {
const cudaStream_t cuda_stream = maybe_cuda_stream_handle.value()->stream().value();
cudaError_t result;
// allocate a new event if needed
if (event_it == cuda_events_.end()) {
cudaEvent_t cuda_event;
result = cudaEventCreateWithFlags(&cuda_event, cudaEventDisableTiming);
if (cudaSuccess != result) {
GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to create input CUDA event: %s", cudaGetErrorString(result));
return GXF_FAILURE;
}
cuda_events_.push_back(cuda_event);
event_it = cuda_events_.end();
--event_it;
}
result = cudaEventRecord(*event_it, cuda_stream);
if (cudaSuccess != result) {
GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to record event for message stream: %s",
cudaGetErrorString(result));
return GXF_FAILURE;
}
result = cudaStreamWaitEvent(cuda_stream_handle_->stream().value(), *event_it);
if (cudaSuccess != result) {
GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to record wait on message event: %s", cudaGetErrorString(result));
return GXF_FAILURE;
}
++event_it;
}
}
}
message_cuda_stream_handle_ = cuda_stream_handle_;
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
gxf_result_t toMessage(nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& message) {
if (message_cuda_stream_handle_) {
const auto maybe_stream_id = message.value().add<gxf::CudaStreamId>();
if (!maybe_stream_id) {
GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to add CUDA stream id to output message.");
return gxf::ToResultCode(maybe_stream_id);
}
maybe_stream_id.value()->stream_cid = message_cuda_stream_handle_.cid();
}
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> getStreamHandle() {
// If there is a message stream handle, return this
if (message_cuda_stream_handle_) {
return message_cuda_stream_handle_;
}
// else allocate an internal CUDA stream and return it
allocateInternalStream();
return cuda_stream_handle_;
}
cudaStream_t getCudaStream() {
const gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> cuda_stream_handle = getStreamHandle();
if (cuda_stream_handle) {
return cuda_stream_handle->stream().value();
}
if (!default_stream_warning_) {
default_stream_warning_ = true;
GXF_LOG_WARNING(
"Parameter `cuda_stream_pool` is not set, using the default CUDA stream for CUDA "
"operations.");
}
return cudaStreamDefault;
}
private:
gxf_result_t allocateInternalStream() {
// Create the CUDA stream if it does not yet exist.
if (!cuda_stream_handle_) {
const auto cuda_stream_pool = cuda_stream_pool_.try_get();
if (cuda_stream_pool) {
// allocate a stream
auto maybe_stream = cuda_stream_pool.value()->allocateStream();
if (!maybe_stream) {
GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to allocate CUDA stream");
return gxf::ToResultCode(maybe_stream);
}
cuda_stream_handle_ = std::move(maybe_stream.value());
}
}
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_;
bool default_stream_warning_ = false;
std::vector<cudaEvent_t> cuda_events_;
gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> message_cuda_stream_handle_;
gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> cuda_stream_handle_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
} // namespace nvidia
#endif/* GXF_EXTENSIONS_UTILS_CUDA_STREAM_HANDLER_HPP */