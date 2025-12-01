NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Program Listing for File app_worker.hpp

Program Listing for File app_worker.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/app_worker.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_WORKER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_WORKER_HPP

#include <any>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <queue>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include <atomic>

#include "holoscan/core/common.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/graph.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
struct ConnectionItem;

namespace distributed {
class AppDriverClient;
}

enum class AppWorkerTerminationCode {
  kSuccess,
  kCancelled,
  kFailure,
};

struct AppWorkerTerminationStatus {
  std::string worker_id;
  AppWorkerTerminationCode error_code;
};

class AppWorker {
 public:
  explicit AppWorker(Application* app);
  virtual ~AppWorker();

  enum class WorkerMessageCode {
    kExecuteFragments,
    kNotifyWorkerExecutionFinished,
    kTerminateWorker,
  };

  struct WorkerMessage {
    WorkerMessageCode code;
    std::any data;
  };

  CLIOptions* options();

  std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments();

  FragmentGraph& fragment_graph();

  distributed::AppWorkerServer* server(std::unique_ptr<distributed::AppWorkerServer>&& server);

  distributed::AppWorkerServer* server();

  bool execute_fragments(
      std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>>>&
          name_connection_list_map);

  bool terminate_scheduled_fragments();

  void submit_message(WorkerMessage&& message);

  void process_message_queue();

  std::shared_ptr<distributed::AppDriverClient> app_driver_client() const;

  void handle_worker_connect(const std::string_view& driver_ip) noexcept;

  void handle_worker_disconnect() noexcept;

  void setup_signal_handlers();

 private:
  friend class distributed::AppWorkerServer;

  std::vector<FragmentNodeType> get_target_fragments(FragmentGraph& fragment_graph);

  Application* app_ = nullptr;
  CLIOptions* options_ = nullptr;

  std::unique_ptr<distributed::AppWorkerServer> worker_server_;

  FragmentGraph* fragment_graph_ = nullptr;
  std::vector<FragmentNodeType> target_fragments_;

  std::vector<FragmentNodeType> scheduled_fragments_;
  bool need_notify_execution_finished_ = false;
  AppWorkerTerminationCode termination_code_ = AppWorkerTerminationCode::kSuccess;

  std::mutex message_mutex_;
  std::queue<WorkerMessage> message_queue_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_WORKER_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 1, 2025