Program Listing for File app_worker.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/app_worker.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_WORKER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_WORKER_HPP
#include <any>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <queue>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include <atomic>
#include "holoscan/core/common.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/graph.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
struct ConnectionItem;
namespace distributed {
class AppDriverClient;
}
enum class AppWorkerTerminationCode {
kSuccess,
kCancelled,
kFailure,
};
struct AppWorkerTerminationStatus {
std::string worker_id;
AppWorkerTerminationCode error_code;
};
class AppWorker {
public:
explicit AppWorker(Application* app);
virtual ~AppWorker();
enum class WorkerMessageCode {
kExecuteFragments,
kNotifyWorkerExecutionFinished,
kTerminateWorker,
};
struct WorkerMessage {
WorkerMessageCode code;
std::any data;
};
CLIOptions* options();
std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments();
FragmentGraph& fragment_graph();
distributed::AppWorkerServer* server(std::unique_ptr<distributed::AppWorkerServer>&& server);
distributed::AppWorkerServer* server();
bool execute_fragments(
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>>>&
name_connection_list_map);
bool terminate_scheduled_fragments();
void submit_message(WorkerMessage&& message);
void process_message_queue();
std::shared_ptr<distributed::AppDriverClient> app_driver_client() const;
void handle_worker_connect(const std::string_view& driver_ip) noexcept;
void handle_worker_disconnect() noexcept;
void setup_signal_handlers();
private:
friend class distributed::AppWorkerServer;
std::vector<FragmentNodeType> get_target_fragments(FragmentGraph& fragment_graph);
Application* app_ = nullptr;
CLIOptions* options_ = nullptr;
std::unique_ptr<distributed::AppWorkerServer> worker_server_;
FragmentGraph* fragment_graph_ = nullptr;
std::vector<FragmentNodeType> target_fragments_;
std::vector<FragmentNodeType> scheduled_fragments_;
bool need_notify_execution_finished_ = false;
AppWorkerTerminationCode termination_code_ = AppWorkerTerminationCode::kSuccess;
std::mutex message_mutex_;
std::queue<WorkerMessage> message_queue_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_WORKER_HPP */