Program Listing for File cli_parser.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_PARSER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_PARSER_HPP #include <string> #include <vector> #include "CLI/App.hpp" #include "cli_options.hpp" namespace holoscan { class CLIParser { public: CLIParser() = default; void initialize(std::string app_description = "", std::string app_version = "0.0.0"); std::vector<std::string>& parse(std::vector<std::string>& argv); bool has_error() const; CLIOptions& options(); protected: CLI::App app_; bool is_initialized_ = false; bool has_error_ = false; CLIOptions options_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_PARSER_HPP */