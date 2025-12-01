Program Listing for File cuda_buffer_available.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/cuda_buffer_available.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_BUFFER_AVAILABLE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_BUFFER_AVAILABLE_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <gxf/cuda/cuda_scheduling_terms.hpp>
#include "../../component_spec.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class CudaBufferAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaBufferAvailableCondition, GXFCondition)
CudaBufferAvailableCondition() = default;
CudaBufferAvailableCondition(const std::string& name,
nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm* term);
const char* gxf_typename() const override {
return "nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm";
}
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void receiver(std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver) { receiver_ = receiver; }
std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver() { return receiver_.get(); }
nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_BUFFER_AVAILABLE_HPP */